Rancid appears to be recording new material

Recently, Rancid drummer Branden Steineckert posted a picture from a recording studio. In the instagram post, it appeared that Rancid is recording new material. He stated: "Singing backup vocals with my @rancid brothers. I’ve been singing along with these guys since I was a teenager listening to all their albums. It’s still surreal to now literally sing with them. I do a lot of backup vocals on our albums ever since I’ve been in the band. You’ve heard me a lot more than you realize. Hahaha! Tons of backups during shows too! I love singing with these guys"

The band released Trouble Maker in 2017.