Chubby and The Gang announce album, release video

Chubby and The Gang have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The LP is called The Mutt's Nuts and will be out August 27 via Partisan Records. The band have also released a music video for their new song "Coming Up Tough". The video was directed by Pedro Takahashi. The band will be touring Ireland and the UK later this year. Chubby and The Gang released Speed Kills in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.