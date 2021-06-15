Chubby and The Gang announce album, release video

Chubby And The Gang
by

Chubby and The Gang have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The LP is called The Mutt's Nuts and will be out August 27 via Partisan Records. The band have also released a music video for their new song "Coming Up Tough". The video was directed by Pedro Takahashi. The band will be touring Ireland and the UK later this year. Chubby and The Gang released Speed Kills in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.

The Mutt's Nuts Tracklist

1. The Mutt’s Nuts

2. It’s Me Who’ll Pay

3. Coming Up Tough

4. On The Meter

5. Beat That Drum

6. Pressure

7. Take Me Home To London

8. Life On The Bayou

9. White Rags

10. Overachiever

11. Someone's Gunna Die

12. Getting Beat Again (Eppu Normaali)

13. Life’s Lemons

14. Lightning Don’t Strike Twice

15. I Hate The Radio