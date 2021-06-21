Carcass announce album details, release new song

by Em Moore
Carcass have announced details for their upcoming seventh album Torn Arteries. The album's release was pushed back due to the pandemic and will now be out September 17 via Nuclear Blast. The band have also released a new song called, "Kelly's Meat Emporium". Carcass released their sixth full-length album Surgical Steel in 2013. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Torn Arteries Tracklist
1. Torn Arteries
2. Dance Of IXTAB (Psychopomp & Circumstance March No.1 in B)
3. Eleanor Rigor Mortis
4. Under The Scalpel Blade
5. The Devil Rides Out
6. Flesh Ripping Torment Limited
7. Kelly’s Meat Emporium
8. In God We Trust
9. Wake Up And Smell The Carcass/Caveat Emptor
10. The Scythe’s Remorseless Swing