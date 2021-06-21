Off With Their Heads is touring this summer with Ben Roy. The band last released Be Good in 2019. See below for tour dates.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Fri. July 30
|Detroit, MI
|The Sanctuary
|Sat. July 31
|Cleveland, OH
|Now That's Class
|Sun. Aug 1
|Millvale, PA
|The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
|Mon. Aug 2
|Lancaster, PA
|Tellus 360
|Tue. Aug 3
|Philadelphia, PA
|PhilaMOCA
|Wed. Aug 4
|Boston, MA
|The Sinclair
|Thu. Aug 5
|Asbury Park, NJ
|House of Independents
|Fri. Aug 6
|Baltimore, MD
|The Ottobar
|Sat. Aug 7
|Norfolk, VA
|Norfolk Taphouse
|Wed Aug 11
|Orlando, FL
|Will's Pub
|Thu Aug 12
|Tampa, FL
|Crowbar
|Fri Aug 13
|Gainesville, FL
|Loosey's Downtown (No Ben Roy)
|Sat Aug 14
|Atlanta, GA
|The Earl (No Ben Roy)
|Sun Aug 15
|Knoxville, TN
|Backyard Bar (No Ben Roy)