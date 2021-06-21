Off With Their Heads announce summer tour

by Epitaph Tours

Off With Their Heads is touring this summer with Ben Roy. The band last released Be Good in 2019. See below for tour dates.

DateLocationVenue
Fri. July 30Detroit, MIThe Sanctuary
Sat. July 31Cleveland, OHNow That's Class
Sun. Aug 1Millvale, PAThe Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
Mon. Aug 2Lancaster, PATellus 360
Tue. Aug 3Philadelphia, PAPhilaMOCA
Wed. Aug 4Boston, MAThe Sinclair
Thu. Aug 5Asbury Park, NJHouse of Independents
Fri. Aug 6Baltimore, MDThe Ottobar
Sat. Aug 7Norfolk, VANorfolk Taphouse
Wed Aug 11Orlando, FLWill's Pub
Thu Aug 12Tampa, FLCrowbar
Fri Aug 13Gainesville, FLLoosey's Downtown (No Ben Roy)
Sat Aug 14Atlanta, GAThe Earl (No Ben Roy)
Sun Aug 15Knoxville, TNBackyard Bar (No Ben Roy)