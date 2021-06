Anonymous Source, Posted by In Memoriam 12 hours ago Via anAnonymous Source, Posted by John Gentile

Sadly, San Francisco punk promoter Scott Alcoholocaust (real name Scott Rogers) passed away late last week. He was 54. Scott had been battling prostate cancer for about 18 months. Scott booked shows in the Bay area for decades and is estimated to have organized over 4,000 shows. We send our condolences to Scott's family and friends.