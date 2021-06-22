Free Throw have announced tour dates for this fall. Dogleg, Charmer, and Bad Luck will be joining them on select dates. Free Throw will be releasing their new album Piecing It Together on June 25 and last released What’s Past Is Prologue in 2019. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 12
|Tulip's
|Dallas, TX (w/Dogleg, Charmer)
|Oct 13
|Empire Control Room
|Austin, TX (w/Dogleg, Charmer)
|Oct 15
|Nile Underground
|Austin, TX (w/Dogleg, Charmer)
|Oct 16
|Constellation Room
|Santa Ana, CA (w/Dogleg, Charmer)
|Oct 17
|Cornerstone
|San Francisco, CA (w/Dogleg, Charmer)
|Oct 19
|MS Studios
|Portland, OR (w/Dogleg, Charmer)
|Oct 20
|The Crocodile
|Seattle, WA (w/Dogleg, Charmer)
|Oct 22
|Loading Dock
|Salt Lake City, UT (w/Dogleg, Charmer)
|Oct 23
|Lost Lake
|Denver, CO (w/Dogleg, Charmer)
|Oct 25
|The Rino
|Kansas City, KS (w/Dogleg, Charmer)
|Oct 26
|Red Flag
|St. Louis, MO (w/Dogleg, Charmer)
|Oct 27
|Pyramid Scheme
|Grand Rapids, MI (w/Dogleg, Charmer)
|Oct 28
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago, IL
|Oct 29
|Mahall's
|Cleveland, OH (w/Dogleg, Bad Luck)
|Oct 30
|El Club
|Detroit, MI (w/Dogleg, Bad Luck)
|Oct 31
|Hard Luck
|Toronto, ON (w/Dogleg, Bad Luck)
|Nov 02
|Mohawk Place
|Buffalo, NY (w/Dogleg, Bad Luck)
|Nov 03
|Songbyrd D.C
|Washington, DC (w/Dogleg, Bad Luck)
|Nov 04
|Knitting Factory
|New York City, NY (w/Dogleg, Bad Luck)
|Nov 05
|Webster Underground
|Hartford, CT (w/Dogleg, Bad Luck)
|Nov 06
|Brighton Music Hall
|Boston, MA (w/Dogleg, Bad Luck)
|Nov 07
|Foundry
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Dogleg, Bad Luck)
|Nov 09
|Richmond Music Hall
|Richmond, VA (w/Dogleg, Bad Luck)
|Nov 10
|Cat's Cradle Backroom
|Raleigh, NC (w/Dogleg, Bad Luck)
|Nov 12
|Soundbar
|Orlando, Fl (w/Dogleg, Bad Luck)
|Nov 13
|The Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|Nov 14
|Exit/In
|Nashville, TN (w/Dogleg, Bad Luck)