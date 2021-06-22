Free Throw announce fall tour dates

by Tours

Free Throw have announced tour dates for this fall. Dogleg, Charmer, and Bad Luck will be joining them on select dates. Free Throw will be releasing their new album Piecing It Together on June 25 and last released What’s Past Is Prologue in 2019. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 12Tulip'sDallas, TX (w/Dogleg, Charmer)
Oct 13Empire Control RoomAustin, TX (w/Dogleg, Charmer)
Oct 15Nile UndergroundAustin, TX (w/Dogleg, Charmer)
Oct 16Constellation RoomSanta Ana, CA (w/Dogleg, Charmer)
Oct 17CornerstoneSan Francisco, CA (w/Dogleg, Charmer)
Oct 19MS StudiosPortland, OR (w/Dogleg, Charmer)
Oct 20The CrocodileSeattle, WA (w/Dogleg, Charmer)
Oct 22Loading DockSalt Lake City, UT (w/Dogleg, Charmer)
Oct 23Lost LakeDenver, CO (w/Dogleg, Charmer)
Oct 25The RinoKansas City, KS (w/Dogleg, Charmer)
Oct 26Red FlagSt. Louis, MO (w/Dogleg, Charmer)
Oct 27Pyramid SchemeGrand Rapids, MI (w/Dogleg, Charmer)
Oct 28Beat KitchenChicago, IL
Oct 29Mahall'sCleveland, OH (w/Dogleg, Bad Luck)
Oct 30El ClubDetroit, MI (w/Dogleg, Bad Luck)
Oct 31Hard LuckToronto, ON (w/Dogleg, Bad Luck)
Nov 02Mohawk PlaceBuffalo, NY (w/Dogleg, Bad Luck)
Nov 03Songbyrd D.CWashington, DC (w/Dogleg, Bad Luck)
Nov 04Knitting FactoryNew York City, NY (w/Dogleg, Bad Luck)
Nov 05Webster UndergroundHartford, CT (w/Dogleg, Bad Luck)
Nov 06Brighton Music HallBoston, MA (w/Dogleg, Bad Luck)
Nov 07FoundryPhiladelphia, PA (w/Dogleg, Bad Luck)
Nov 09Richmond Music HallRichmond, VA (w/Dogleg, Bad Luck)
Nov 10Cat's Cradle BackroomRaleigh, NC (w/Dogleg, Bad Luck)
Nov 12SoundbarOrlando, Fl (w/Dogleg, Bad Luck)
Nov 13The MasqueradeAtlanta, GA
Nov 14Exit/InNashville, TN (w/Dogleg, Bad Luck)