Austrian punk festival, SBAM Fest announced the first wave of bands to play their 2022 festival. Millencolin, The Bouncing Souls, A Wilhelm Scream, No Fun At All, Make War and The Venomous Pinks have been announced so far. The festival will happen in Linz, Austria on July 30th and 31st, 2022. For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, you can click here.
Previous StoryChrome to release new album
Next StoryFestivals & Events: Punk In Drublic Festival announce Worcester date
SBAM Fest announce first wave of bands to their 2022 festival
Make War joins Hot Water Music Tour
The Bouncing Souls announce Stoked For The Summer show
Bad Cop/Bad Cop announce 2021 tour dates
A Wilhelm Scream joins Hot Water Music tour
Bad Religion announce 2022 tour dates (Spain)
Circle Jerks, Steve Igs, Bad Religion, SLF, Cocksparrer, Subhumans, Bouncing Souls to play Rebellion
Teenage Bottlerocket announce 2021 tour
Leftover Crack to release 'Architects of Self-Destruction' Oral History
Lagwagon announce rescheduled European tour dates