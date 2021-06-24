Manchester Punk Fest announces 2022 line up

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Festivals & Events

UK based Manchester Punk Fest has announced the first wave lineup for their 2022 festival. A Wilhelm Scream, Belvedere, Red City Radio, Fresh, Decent Criminal, Drones, and The Sewer Cats are among the bands announced. Manchester Punk Fest will take place April 15-17, 2022 in Manchester. See the full first wave lineup below.

Manchester Punk Fest 2022 First Wave Lineup

A Wilhelm Scream

Martha

Jaya The Cat

Belvedere

Red City Radio

Shai Hulud

Roughneck Riot

The Bar Stool Preachers

Fresh

Onsind

Popes of Chillitown

Public Serpants

The Infested

Much The Same

Oi Polloi

Chewing On Tinfoil

Pendleton

Drones

The JB Conspiracy

Accidente

Sam Russo

Neck

Captain Hotknives

Milloy

Aerial Salad

Just Panic

Decent Criminal

Pizzatramp

Corrupt Vision

In Evil Hour

Brassick

Christmas

Cocaine Piss

PMX

Stand Out Riot

TV Crime

Riskee & The Ridicule

Wadeye

Knife Club

Fair Do's

The Dangerfields

Cultdreams

Karl Philips & The Rejects

Byenary

Triple Sundae

Throwing Stuff

Wolfrik

Bar Tape

CF98

The Lab Rats

Falaun

Mollusca

Kicked In The Teeth

Chole Glover

The Dauntless Elite

Don Blake

Hell's Ditch

Pat Butcher

Plot 32

Haest

The Sewer Cats

Daves

Follow Your Dreams

Bobby Funk

The Blue Carpet Band