UK based Manchester Punk Fest has announced the first wave lineup for their 2022 festival. A Wilhelm Scream, Belvedere, Red City Radio, Fresh, Decent Criminal, Drones, and The Sewer Cats are among the bands announced. Manchester Punk Fest will take place April 15-17, 2022 in Manchester. See the full first wave lineup below.
Manchester Punk Fest 2022 First Wave Lineup
A Wilhelm Scream
Martha
Jaya The Cat
Belvedere
Red City Radio
Shai Hulud
Roughneck Riot
The Bar Stool Preachers
Fresh
Onsind
Popes of Chillitown
Public Serpants
The Infested
Much The Same
Oi Polloi
Chewing On Tinfoil
Pendleton
Drones
The JB Conspiracy
Accidente
Sam Russo
Neck
Captain Hotknives
Milloy
Aerial Salad
Just Panic
Decent Criminal
Pizzatramp
Corrupt Vision
In Evil Hour
Brassick
Christmas
Cocaine Piss
PMX
Stand Out Riot
TV Crime
Riskee & The Ridicule
Wadeye
Knife Club
Fair Do's
The Dangerfields
Cultdreams
Karl Philips & The Rejects
Byenary
Triple Sundae
Throwing Stuff
Wolfrik
Bar Tape
CF98
The Lab Rats
Falaun
Mollusca
Kicked In The Teeth
Chole Glover
The Dauntless Elite
Don Blake
Hell's Ditch
Pat Butcher
Plot 32
Haest
The Sewer Cats
Daves
Follow Your Dreams
Bobby Funk
The Blue Carpet Band