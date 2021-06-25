Employed to Serve announce album, release video

Employed to Serve have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Conquering and will be out September 17 via Spinefarm Records. The band have also released a video directed by Ryan Mackfall for their song, "Exist". Employed to Serve released Eternal Forward Motion in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Conquering Tracklist

Universal Chokehold

Exist

Twist the Blade

Sun Up To Sun Down

The Mistake

We Don’t Need You

Set In Stone

Mark Of The Grave

World Ender

Conquering

Stand Alone