Employed to Serve announce album, release video

by Em Moore
Employed to Serve have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Conquering and will be out September 17 via Spinefarm Records. The band have also released a video directed by Ryan Mackfall for their song, "Exist". Employed to Serve released Eternal Forward Motion in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Conquering Tracklist
Universal Chokehold
Exist
Twist the Blade
Sun Up To Sun Down
The Mistake
We Don’t Need You
Set In Stone
Mark Of The Grave
World Ender
Conquering
Stand Alone