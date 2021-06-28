Fucked Up announce 'David' 2022 tour dates (UK & IE)

Fucked Up have announced UK and Ireland dates for 2022. They will be playing their 2011 album David Comes to Life on all dates. The band will be playing America and Canada David Comes to Life shows in winter 2022 and will be playing a handful of shows with Faith No More in September 2021. Fucked Up released Year of the Horse earlier this year. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 29, 2022The JoinersSouthampton, UK
Mar 30, 2022SCALALondon, UK
Mar 31, 2022MetronomeNottingham, UK
Apr 01, 2022ExchangeBristol, UK
Apr 02, 2022DistrictLiverpool, UK
Apr 03, 2022Belgrave Music HallLeeds, UK
Apr 04, 2022StereoGlasgow, UK
Apr 05, 2022GorillaManchester, UK
Apr 06, 2022Castle & FalconBirmingham, UK
Apr 07, 2022Grand SocialDublin, IE