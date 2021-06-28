Fucked Up have announced UK and Ireland dates for 2022. They will be playing their 2011 album David Comes to Life on all dates. The band will be playing America and Canada David Comes to Life shows in winter 2022 and will be playing a handful of shows with Faith No More in September 2021. Fucked Up released Year of the Horse earlier this year. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 29, 2022
|The Joiners
|Southampton, UK
|Mar 30, 2022
|SCALA
|London, UK
|Mar 31, 2022
|Metronome
|Nottingham, UK
|Apr 01, 2022
|Exchange
|Bristol, UK
|Apr 02, 2022
|District
|Liverpool, UK
|Apr 03, 2022
|Belgrave Music Hall
|Leeds, UK
|Apr 04, 2022
|Stereo
|Glasgow, UK
|Apr 05, 2022
|Gorilla
|Manchester, UK
|Apr 06, 2022
|Castle & Falcon
|Birmingham, UK
|Apr 07, 2022
|Grand Social
|Dublin, IE