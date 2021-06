Noun is the solo project of Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females. This summer, State Champion Records will release Noun's new 3 song EP. The release is called In the Shade and it includes the songs "In the Shade," "Heather," and "Speak to Me." Angie Boylan (Sleater-Kinney) drums and Shanna Polley sings on "Speak to Me." You can see the new video for the title track below. Noun released Crucified [EP] in 2020.