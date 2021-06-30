Electric Six to release covers album

Electric Six will release a covers album on July 30 via Cleoptra. It's called Streets of Gold and it finds the band covering eleven acts (and two of their own songs) including Bowie's Tin Machine, The Jam, Alice Cooper, Frenchkiss Records, Talking Heads, Pixies, Roky Erickson, and more. You can see the tracklist below along with the lead video, a cover of "Yah Mo B There."
1. Don't Change (INXS) 2. Click Your Fingers Applauding The Play (Roky Erickson) 3. Little Lies (Fleetwood Mac) 4. That's Entertainment (The Jam) 5. Maybe The People Would Be The Times Or Between Clark And Hilldale (Love) 6. Slippery People (Talking Heads) 7. Hey (Pixies) 8. No More Mr. Nice Guy (Alice Cooper) 9. Strutter (KISS) 10. Under The God (Tin Machine) 11. Yah Mo B There (James Ingram & Michael McDonald) BONUS TRACKS 12. Danger! High Voltage 13. Gay Bar