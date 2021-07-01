We are thrilled to bring to you an all new Punknews exclusive premiere for Florida based pop-punk band Up From Here. The band is kicking off the holiday weekend with a new single called "High Roller", the track is a pop punk laden tune filled with catchy melodies. See below to check out the new single and read a quote from the band on the new track.
"High Roller is our newest song about turning over a new leaf and not dwelling on issues in the past. We tried to incorporate as many ideas in this song from fast punk beats, to meaty guitar riffs, and a powerful gang-vocal bridge. It was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee with producer Dan Swank (aux guitar, All Time Low) in David Hodges' studio (guitar, Evanescence)." – Bern Mustian