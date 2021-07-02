Regional Justice Center announces tour dates

Regional Justice Center
by Tours

Regional Justice Center have announced American tour dates for this fall. They will be touring the West Coast. Regional Justice Center released Crime and Punishment earlier this year. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 03Haus On NYLas Vegas, NV
Sep 04Rec CenterLos Angeles, CA (w/Scalp, Zulu, Deadbody)
Sep 05Thee ParksideSan Francisco, CA (w/Urban Sprawl, Spy, Hellzone)
Sep 08Brightside Social ClubPortland, OR (w/Family Vacation, Dry Socket)
Sep 09Big DipperSpokane, WA (w/Hostilities, Greying)
Sep 10The Vera ProjectSeattle, WA (w/Dreamdecay)
Sep 11TBABoise, ID
Sep 13The 555Colorado Springs, CO (w/Candy Apple, Wide Man)
Sep 14TBADenver, CO
Sep 15Kilby CourtSalt Lake City, UT
Sep 16Holland ProjectReno, NV (w/Pissmixer, Wretched Self)
Sep 17Cafe ColonialSacramento, CA
Sep 18ProgrammeFullerton, CA (w/Scalp, Apparition, Repeat Offender, Agony)