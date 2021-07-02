Regional Justice Center have announced American tour dates for this fall. They will be touring the West Coast. Regional Justice Center released Crime and Punishment earlier this year. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 03
|Haus On NY
|Las Vegas, NV
|Sep 04
|Rec Center
|Los Angeles, CA (w/Scalp, Zulu, Deadbody)
|Sep 05
|Thee Parkside
|San Francisco, CA (w/Urban Sprawl, Spy, Hellzone)
|Sep 08
|Brightside Social Club
|Portland, OR (w/Family Vacation, Dry Socket)
|Sep 09
|Big Dipper
|Spokane, WA (w/Hostilities, Greying)
|Sep 10
|The Vera Project
|Seattle, WA (w/Dreamdecay)
|Sep 11
|TBA
|Boise, ID
|Sep 13
|The 555
|Colorado Springs, CO (w/Candy Apple, Wide Man)
|Sep 14
|TBA
|Denver, CO
|Sep 15
|Kilby Court
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Sep 16
|Holland Project
|Reno, NV (w/Pissmixer, Wretched Self)
|Sep 17
|Cafe Colonial
|Sacramento, CA
|Sep 18
|Programme
|Fullerton, CA (w/Scalp, Apparition, Repeat Offender, Agony)