Listen to Punknews Podcast #548!

Episode #548 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Hallie, John, and Em talk about the new Descendents song, the upcoming Chrome album, Gully Boys' new single, Wanda Jackson working with Joan Jett, and the new EP from Turnstile. Hillbillies, Jeff Bezos, and mini-bats are also discussed. Songs by Chrome, Tanya Tagaq, and Prism Bitch are played. Listen to the new episode below!