Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes announce album, release song and tour dates

Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes
by Tours

Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Sticky and will be out October 15. The band have released a lyric video for the title track, "Sticky". The band also announced tour dates for the UK and Europe. Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes released End of Suffering in 2019. Check out the video, tracklist and tour dates below.

Sticky Tracklist

Sticky

Cupid's Arrow

Bang Bang (feat. Lynks)

Take It To The Brink

My Town (feat. Joe Talbot)

Go Get A Tattoo (feat. Lynks)

Off With His Head (feat. Cassyette)

Cobra Queen

Rat Race

Original Sin (feat. Bobby Gillespie)

DateVenueCity
Sep 09, 2021Glasgow GreenGlasgow, UK
Sep 16, 2021Alexandra Head, Cardiff BayCardiff, UK
Nov 10, 2021The Academy, Middle Abbey StreetDublin, IE
Nov 11, 2021Rock CityNottingham, UK
Nov 13, 2021University of East AngliaNorwich, UK
Nov 15, 2021O2 Guildhall SouthamptonShouthampton, UK
Nov 16, 2021O2 AcademyBristol, UK
Nov 17, 2021The Engine SHedLincoln, UK
Nov 19, 2021O2 AcademyBirmingham, UK
Nov 20, 2021O2 AcademyNewcastle, UK
Nov 22, 2021BarrowlandGlasgow, UK
Nov 23, 2021Corn ExchangeEdinburgh, UK
Nov 24, 2021O2 AcademyLiverpool, UK
Nov 25, 2021AcademyManchester, UK
Jan 21, 2022O2 Academy BrixtonLondon, UK
Jan 22, 2022O2 Academy BrixtonLondon, UK
Jan 25, 2022Tivoli VredenburgUtrecht, NL
Jan 26, 2022Live Music HallCologne, DE
Jan 28, 2022SlaktkyrkanStockholm, SE
Jan 29, 2022Rockefeller Music HallOslo, NO
Jan 30, 2022Store VegaCopenhagen, DK
Feb 01, 2022AstraBerlin, DE
Feb 02, 2022Meet FactoryPrague, CZ
Feb 03, 2022NieboWarsaw, PL
Feb 05, 2022Dynamo SaalZurich, CH
Feb 06, 2022Magazzini GeneraliMilan, IT
Feb 08, 2022Razzmatazz 2Barcelona, ES
Feb 10, 2022Lav -Lisboa Ao VivoLisbon, PT
Feb 11, 2022Sala CapitolSantiago de Compostela, ES
Feb 12, 2022Jimmy JazzVitoria-Gasteiz, ES
Feb 14, 2022La CigaleParis, FR
Feb 15, 2022La MadeleineBrussels, BE
Feb 17, 2022MarkthalleHamburg, DE
Feb 18, 2022Backstage WerkMunich, DE