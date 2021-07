Tours 14 hours ago by Em Moore

Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Sticky and will be out October 15. The band have released a lyric video for the title track, "Sticky". The band also announced tour dates for the UK and Europe. Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes released End of Suffering in 2019. Check out the video, tracklist and tour dates below.