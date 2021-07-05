Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Sticky and will be out October 15. The band have released a lyric video for the title track, "Sticky". The band also announced tour dates for the UK and Europe. Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes released End of Suffering in 2019. Check out the video, tracklist and tour dates below.
Sticky Tracklist
Sticky
Cupid's Arrow
Bang Bang (feat. Lynks)
Take It To The Brink
My Town (feat. Joe Talbot)
Go Get A Tattoo (feat. Lynks)
Off With His Head (feat. Cassyette)
Cobra Queen
Rat Race
Original Sin (feat. Bobby Gillespie)
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 09, 2021
|Glasgow Green
|Glasgow, UK
|Sep 16, 2021
|Alexandra Head, Cardiff Bay
|Cardiff, UK
|Nov 10, 2021
|The Academy, Middle Abbey Street
|Dublin, IE
|Nov 11, 2021
|Rock City
|Nottingham, UK
|Nov 13, 2021
|University of East Anglia
|Norwich, UK
|Nov 15, 2021
|O2 Guildhall Southampton
|Shouthampton, UK
|Nov 16, 2021
|O2 Academy
|Bristol, UK
|Nov 17, 2021
|The Engine SHed
|Lincoln, UK
|Nov 19, 2021
|O2 Academy
|Birmingham, UK
|Nov 20, 2021
|O2 Academy
|Newcastle, UK
|Nov 22, 2021
|Barrowland
|Glasgow, UK
|Nov 23, 2021
|Corn Exchange
|Edinburgh, UK
|Nov 24, 2021
|O2 Academy
|Liverpool, UK
|Nov 25, 2021
|Academy
|Manchester, UK
|Jan 21, 2022
|O2 Academy Brixton
|London, UK
|Jan 22, 2022
|O2 Academy Brixton
|London, UK
|Jan 25, 2022
|Tivoli Vredenburg
|Utrecht, NL
|Jan 26, 2022
|Live Music Hall
|Cologne, DE
|Jan 28, 2022
|Slaktkyrkan
|Stockholm, SE
|Jan 29, 2022
|Rockefeller Music Hall
|Oslo, NO
|Jan 30, 2022
|Store Vega
|Copenhagen, DK
|Feb 01, 2022
|Astra
|Berlin, DE
|Feb 02, 2022
|Meet Factory
|Prague, CZ
|Feb 03, 2022
|Niebo
|Warsaw, PL
|Feb 05, 2022
|Dynamo Saal
|Zurich, CH
|Feb 06, 2022
|Magazzini Generali
|Milan, IT
|Feb 08, 2022
|Razzmatazz 2
|Barcelona, ES
|Feb 10, 2022
|Lav -Lisboa Ao Vivo
|Lisbon, PT
|Feb 11, 2022
|Sala Capitol
|Santiago de Compostela, ES
|Feb 12, 2022
|Jimmy Jazz
|Vitoria-Gasteiz, ES
|Feb 14, 2022
|La Cigale
|Paris, FR
|Feb 15, 2022
|La Madeleine
|Brussels, BE
|Feb 17, 2022
|Markthalle
|Hamburg, DE
|Feb 18, 2022
|Backstage Werk
|Munich, DE