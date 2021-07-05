Dream Nails have announced UK tour dates for this fall. This will be their first tour with their new lead singer, Leah Kirby. Dream Nails released their self-titled album in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 01
|The Moon Club
|Cardiff, UK
|Sep 02
|Louisiana
|Bristol, UK
|Sep 03
|Bodega
|Nottingham, UK
|Sep 04
|Muther's Studio
|Birmingham, UK
|Sep 05
|Hyde Park Book Club
|Leeds, UK
|Sep 07
|Fulford Arms
|York, UK
|Sep 08
|Hug & Pint
|Glasgow, UK
|Sep 09
|Sidney & Matilda
|Sheffield, UK
|Sep 10
|Castle Hotel
|Manchester, UK
|Sep 11
|Kazimier Stockroom
|Liverpool, UK
|Sep 12
|Duffy's Bar
|Leicester, UK
|Sep 13
|Voodoo Daddy's Showroom
|Norwich, UK
|Sep 15
|Heartbreakers
|Southampton, UK
|Oct 30
|Oslo
|London, UK