Dream Nails announce 2021 tour

Dream Nails have announced UK tour dates for this fall. This will be their first tour with their new lead singer, Leah Kirby. Dream Nails released their self-titled album in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 01The Moon ClubCardiff, UK
Sep 02LouisianaBristol, UK
Sep 03BodegaNottingham, UK
Sep 04Muther's StudioBirmingham, UK
Sep 05Hyde Park Book ClubLeeds, UK
Sep 07Fulford ArmsYork, UK
Sep 08Hug & PintGlasgow, UK
Sep 09Sidney & MatildaSheffield, UK
Sep 10Castle HotelManchester, UK
Sep 11Kazimier StockroomLiverpool, UK
Sep 12Duffy's BarLeicester, UK
Sep 13Voodoo Daddy's ShowroomNorwich, UK
Sep 15HeartbreakersSouthampton, UK
Oct 30OsloLondon, UK