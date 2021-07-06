At The Gates release “The Nightmare Of Being” video

by Em Moore
At The Gates have released a music video for their song "The Nightmare Of Being". The video was directed by Patric Ullaeus. The song is off their album of the same name that was released last week via Century Media. At The Gates have also announced tour dates for later this year. Check out the video and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Dec 02
|Katalin
|Uppsala, SE
|Dec 03
|Dynamo
|Norrkoping, SE
|Dec 04
|Nojesfabriken
|Kalstad, SE
|Dec 07
|Tradgarn
|Goteborg, SE
|Dec 09
|Slaktkyrkan
|Stockholm, SE
|Dec 10
|Teaterladan
|Huskvarna, SE
|Dec 11
|Gefle Metal Festival Winter Edition
|Gavle, SE