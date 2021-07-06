At The Gates release “The Nightmare Of Being” video

At The Gates release "The Nightmare Of Being" video
by

At The Gates have released a music video for their song "The Nightmare Of Being". The video was directed by Patric Ullaeus. The song is off their album of the same name that was released last week via Century Media. At The Gates have also announced tour dates for later this year. Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Dec 02KatalinUppsala, SE
Dec 03DynamoNorrkoping, SE
Dec 04NojesfabrikenKalstad, SE
Dec 07TradgarnGoteborg, SE
Dec 09SlaktkyrkanStockholm, SE
Dec 10TeaterladanHuskvarna, SE
Dec 11Gefle Metal Festival Winter EditionGavle, SE