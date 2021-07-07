Swedish metal band Meshuggah have announced a Febuary 2022 tour with hardcore vets Converge and Torche. Tickets for this run of dates are on sale now, see below to view the tour dates.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|2/23/2022
|The Fillmore
|Silver Spring MD
|2/24/2022
|Franklin Music Hall
|Philadelphia PA
|2/25/2022
|Hammerstein Ballroom
|New York, NY
|2/26/2022
|The Palladium
|Worcester, MA
|2/28/2022
|Stage AE
|Pittsburgh, PA
|3/01/2022
|Express Live
|Columbus, OH
|3/02/2022
|Agora Theatre
|Cleveland, OH
|3/03/2022
|Royal Oak Music Theatre
|Royal Oak, MI
|3/05/2022
|Myth
|Minneapolis, MN
|3/06/2022
|Radius
|Chicago, IL
|3/08/2022
|Fillmore Auditorium
|Denver, CO
|3/10/2022
|The Warfield Theatre
|San Francisco, CA
|3/11/2022
|Riverside Municipal Auditorium
|Riverside, CA
|3/12/2022
|The Marquee
|Tempe, AZ
|3/13/2022
|Hollywood Palladium
|Los Angeles, CA
|3/16/2022
|TBA
|Dallas, TX
|3/17/2022
|Warehouse Live Ballroom
|Houston, TX
|3/19/2022
|Hard Rock Live
|Orlando, FL
|3/20/2022
|Buckhead Theatre
|Atlanta, GA