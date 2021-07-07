Meshuggah/ Converge/ Torche (US)

Meshuggah
by Tours

Swedish metal band Meshuggah have announced a Febuary 2022 tour with hardcore vets Converge and Torche. Tickets for this run of dates are on sale now, see below to view the tour dates.

DateVenueLocation
2/23/2022The FillmoreSilver Spring MD
2/24/2022Franklin Music HallPhiladelphia PA
2/25/2022Hammerstein BallroomNew York, NY
2/26/2022The PalladiumWorcester, MA
2/28/2022Stage AEPittsburgh, PA
3/01/2022Express LiveColumbus, OH
3/02/2022Agora TheatreCleveland, OH
3/03/2022Royal Oak Music TheatreRoyal Oak, MI
3/05/2022MythMinneapolis, MN
3/06/2022RadiusChicago, IL
3/08/2022Fillmore AuditoriumDenver, CO
3/10/2022The Warfield TheatreSan Francisco, CA
3/11/2022Riverside Municipal AuditoriumRiverside, CA
3/12/2022The MarqueeTempe, AZ
3/13/2022Hollywood PalladiumLos Angeles, CA
3/16/2022TBADallas, TX
3/17/2022Warehouse Live BallroomHouston, TX
3/19/2022Hard Rock LiveOrlando, FL
3/20/2022Buckhead TheatreAtlanta, GA