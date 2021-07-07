Amyl and The Sniffers announce new album, release video

Amyl And The Sniffers
by

Amyl and The Sniffers have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Comfort To Me and will be out September 10 via Rough Trade Records. The band have also released a music video for their new song "Guided By Angels". The video was shot and directed by John Angus Stewart. Amyl and The Sniffers released Amyl and the Sniffers in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Comfort To Me Tracklist

Guided By Angels

Freaks to the Front

Choices

Security

Hertz

No More Tears

Maggot

Captial

Don’t Fence Me In

Knifey

Don’t Need A Cunt (Like you to love me

Laughing

Snakes