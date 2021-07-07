GWAR to release 'Scumdogs Live'

by John Gentile
GWAR will release a live show recorded during the pandemic, which was originally streamed. The record is titled Scumdogs XXX Live an, of course, features a setlist taken mostly from 1990's Scumdogs of the Universe [reissue] , as played by the band current lineup. The record also features appearances from longtime GWAR friends/foes Slymenstra Hymen, Sleazy P. Martini, Sexecutioner and Techno Destructo.
The album is on vinyl, CD, and video formats and is self-released. You can see the track list below.
Scumdogs XXX Live
The Salamanizer
The Years Without Light
Sexecutioner
Black and Huge
Vlad the Impaler
Death Pod
Maggots
Love Surgery
Horror of Yig
King Queen
Sick of You
Techno’s Song
U Ain’t Shit
Cool Place to Park
Slaughterama