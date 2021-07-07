GWAR to release 'Scumdogs Live'

GWAR will release a live show recorded during the pandemic, which was originally streamed. The record is titled Scumdogs XXX Live an, of course, features a setlist taken mostly from 1990's Scumdogs of the Universe [reissue] , as played by the band current lineup. The record also features appearances from longtime GWAR friends/foes Slymenstra Hymen, Sleazy P. Martini, Sexecutioner and Techno Destructo.

The album is on vinyl, CD, and video formats and is self-released. You can see the track list below.