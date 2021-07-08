Hop Along announce 2021 tour

Hop Along
by Tours

Hop Along have announced tour dates for this fall. They will be touring the US and tickets will go on sale Friday, July 9. Hop Along released Bark Your Head Off, Dog in 2018. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 07ThunderbirdPittsburgh, PA
Sep 08Skully'sColumbus, OH
Sep 10Pitchfork FestivalChicago, IL
Sep 12Pyramid SchemeGrand Rapids, MI
Sep 14El ClubDetroit, MI
Sep 15Mahall'sCleveland, OH
Sep 16Mohawk PlaceBuffalo, NU
Sep 18Ardmore Music HallArdmore, PA
Sep 19The ColonyWoodstock, NY
Sep 21Shelburne MuseumBurlington, VT (w/Dr. Dog)
Sep 22Anchor Rock ClubAtlantic City, NY
Sep 23Otto BarBaltimore, MD
Oct 07Johnny BrendasPhiladelphia, PA
Oct 09Brooklyn SteelBrooklyn, NY