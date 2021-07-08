Hop Along have announced tour dates for this fall. They will be touring the US and tickets will go on sale Friday, July 9. Hop Along released Bark Your Head Off, Dog in 2018. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 07
|Thunderbird
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Sep 08
|Skully's
|Columbus, OH
|Sep 10
|Pitchfork Festival
|Chicago, IL
|Sep 12
|Pyramid Scheme
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Sep 14
|El Club
|Detroit, MI
|Sep 15
|Mahall's
|Cleveland, OH
|Sep 16
|Mohawk Place
|Buffalo, NU
|Sep 18
|Ardmore Music Hall
|Ardmore, PA
|Sep 19
|The Colony
|Woodstock, NY
|Sep 21
|Shelburne Museum
|Burlington, VT (w/Dr. Dog)
|Sep 22
|Anchor Rock Club
|Atlantic City, NY
|Sep 23
|Otto Bar
|Baltimore, MD
|Oct 07
|Johnny Brendas
|Philadelphia, PA
|Oct 09
|Brooklyn Steel
|Brooklyn, NY