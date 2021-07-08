The Chats announce fall tour dates (AU)

The Chats
by Tours

The Chats have announced Australian tour dates for this fall. They will be joined by Batpiss on the majority of dates. They will also be playing shows in New Zealand this July. The Chats released High Risk Behaviour in 2020. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 09Harvey Road RavernGladstone, AU
Sep 10Bay CentralHervey Bay, AU
Sep 11Villa NoosaNossaville, AU
Sep 12WilsontonToowoomba, AU
Sep 16Indooroopilly HotelIndooroopilly, AU
Sep 17Hamilton HotelBrisbane, AU
Sep 18Back RoomAnnerley, AU
Sep 30MacsMelton, AU
Oct 01CommercialSouth Morang, AU
Oct 02Chelsea HeightsAspendale, AU
Oct 05Hallam HotelHallam, AU
Oct 06Monash HotelClayton, AU
Oct 07York on LilydaleMt Evelyn, AU
Oct 08Village GreenMulgrave, AU
Oct 09PlazaHoppers Crossing, AU
Oct 21NorwoodNorwood, AU
Oct 22Slug N LettuceParafield Gardens, AU
Oct 23Scenic HotelNorton Summit, AU
Oct 27Dunsborough TavernDunsborough, AU
Oct 28Leisure InnRockingham, AU
Oct 29CarineDuncraig, AU
Oct 30Wintersun HotelGeraldton, AU
Nov 04HighfieldCaringbah, AU
Nov 05Seline's at Coogee Bay HotelCoogee, AU
Nov 06This That FestivalNewcastle, AU
Nov 07Narrabeen RSLNarrabeen, AU
Nov 25Edgehill TavernCairns, AU (no Batpiss)
Nov 26Darymple HotelTownsville, AU (no Batpiss)
Nov 27MagnumsAirlie Beach, AU (no Batpiss)