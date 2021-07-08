The Chats have announced Australian tour dates for this fall. They will be joined by Batpiss on the majority of dates. They will also be playing shows in New Zealand this July. The Chats released High Risk Behaviour in 2020. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 09
|Harvey Road Ravern
|Gladstone, AU
|Sep 10
|Bay Central
|Hervey Bay, AU
|Sep 11
|Villa Noosa
|Nossaville, AU
|Sep 12
|Wilsonton
|Toowoomba, AU
|Sep 16
|Indooroopilly Hotel
|Indooroopilly, AU
|Sep 17
|Hamilton Hotel
|Brisbane, AU
|Sep 18
|Back Room
|Annerley, AU
|Sep 30
|Macs
|Melton, AU
|Oct 01
|Commercial
|South Morang, AU
|Oct 02
|Chelsea Heights
|Aspendale, AU
|Oct 05
|Hallam Hotel
|Hallam, AU
|Oct 06
|Monash Hotel
|Clayton, AU
|Oct 07
|York on Lilydale
|Mt Evelyn, AU
|Oct 08
|Village Green
|Mulgrave, AU
|Oct 09
|Plaza
|Hoppers Crossing, AU
|Oct 21
|Norwood
|Norwood, AU
|Oct 22
|Slug N Lettuce
|Parafield Gardens, AU
|Oct 23
|Scenic Hotel
|Norton Summit, AU
|Oct 27
|Dunsborough Tavern
|Dunsborough, AU
|Oct 28
|Leisure Inn
|Rockingham, AU
|Oct 29
|Carine
|Duncraig, AU
|Oct 30
|Wintersun Hotel
|Geraldton, AU
|Nov 04
|Highfield
|Caringbah, AU
|Nov 05
|Seline's at Coogee Bay Hotel
|Coogee, AU
|Nov 06
|This That Festival
|Newcastle, AU
|Nov 07
|Narrabeen RSL
|Narrabeen, AU
|Nov 25
|Edgehill Tavern
|Cairns, AU (no Batpiss)
|Nov 26
|Darymple Hotel
|Townsville, AU (no Batpiss)
|Nov 27
|Magnums
|Airlie Beach, AU (no Batpiss)