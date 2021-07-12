Contested re-issue of Cro-Mags 'Age of Quarrel' to be sold at RSD…?

As you may know, surprisingly, the seminal Age of Quarrel album by Cro-Mags was originally listed as one of the reissues for Record Store Day on July 17. (The rights of the record have been in dispute since its very first release in 1986). Cro-Mags' Harley Flanagan issued a few public statements, each stating that no band member have been paid for the record or the reissue, and the release is without their consent. He also stated that he was taking steps to recover the record.

Following this, the record was removed from the Record Store Day list. However, not long thereafter, copies were found to be in circulation- though it is unclear if these copies were sold via a store/distributor or were released without authorization.

Yesterday, Harley stated that records were already for sale and seemed to suggest that they would also be sold at RSD. Punknews contacted a few East Coast record stores and was informed that those stores did plan on having the disputed press of Age of Quarrel at RSD. In essence, Flanagan's statement did not tell fans not to buy the record, but he did state that no members of the band would receive money from the sale. You can see his latest statement below.