Turnstile announce new album

Turnstile have announced that they will be releasing a new LP. The album is called GLOW ON and is due out August 27. The band also have a handful of tour dates for this August and September. Turnstile released their EP Turnstile Love Connection last month. See the post and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 22Irving PlazaNew York, NY
Aug 23ElsewhereBrooklyn, NY
Aug 28Garden AmpGarden Grove, CA (w/Show Me The Body)
Aug 29The TavernVentura, CA (w/Show Me The Body)
Aug 30Vets HallSanta Cruz, CA (w/Show Me The Body)
Sep 02Mohawk AustinAustin, TX (w/Lil Ugly Mane, Narrow Head, Hey Cowboy!)
Sep 09MetroChicago, IL