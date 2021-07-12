Turnstile announce new album

by Em Moore
Turnstile have announced that they will be releasing a new LP. The album is called GLOW ON and is due out August 27. The band also have a handful of tour dates for this August and September. Turnstile released their EP Turnstile Love Connection last month. See the post and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 22
|Irving Plaza
|New York, NY
|Aug 23
|Elsewhere
|Brooklyn, NY
|Aug 28
|Garden Amp
|Garden Grove, CA (w/Show Me The Body)
|Aug 29
|The Tavern
|Ventura, CA (w/Show Me The Body)
|Aug 30
|Vets Hall
|Santa Cruz, CA (w/Show Me The Body)
|Sep 02
|Mohawk Austin
|Austin, TX (w/Lil Ugly Mane, Narrow Head, Hey Cowboy!)
|Sep 09
|Metro
|Chicago, IL