Turnstile release “Alien Love Call” video with Blood Orange, announce album details

Turnstile have released a music video for their new song featuring Blood Orange "Alien Love Call". The video was directed and edited by Brendan Yates and Pat McCrory. The song is off their recently announced LP Glow On that will be out August 27 via Roadrunner Records. The band have also released the tracklist for the album. Turnstile released their EP Turnstile Love Connection earlier this year. Check out the video and tracklist below.