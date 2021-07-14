Billy Bragg announces album, releases video

Billy Bragg has announced that he will be releasing a new album. The album is called The Million Things That Never Happened and will be out October 8 via Cooking Vinyl. A video for the first single "I Will Be Your Shield" has also been released. The video was directed by James Matthew Green and features footage from their upcoming online concert. Billy Bragg released Tooth & Nail in 2013. Check out the video and tracklist below.
The Million Things That Never Happened Tracklist
1. Should Have Seen It Coming
2. Mid-Century Modern
3. Lonesome Ocean
4. Good Days And Bad Days
5.Freedom Doesn't Come For Free
6. Reflections On The Mirth Of Creativity
7. The Million Things That Never Happened
8. The Buck Doesn't Stop Here No More
9. I Believe In You
10. Pass It On
11. I Will Be Your Shield
12. Ten Mysterious Photos That Can't Be Explained