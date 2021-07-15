Good Riddance have announced a south east tour with Albany NY's After The Fall, as they make their way to Gainesville The Fest. Strike Anywhere will be joining the two only on the Virginia Beach date. Good Riddance released Thoughts and Prayers in 2019 and After The Fall released Resignation in 2020.
