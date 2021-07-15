Retirement Party and Dogleg announce co-headlining tour

Retirement Party
Retirement Party and Dogleg have announced American co-headlining tour dates for this fall. Retirement Party will also be touring with Diet Cig this October and last released Runaway Dog in 2020. Dogleg will also be touring with Free Throw this fall and last released Melee in 2020. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 16, 2021Hoosier DomeIndianapolis, IN
Sep 17, 2021Ace Of CupsColumbus, OH
Sep 18, 2021Funhouse at Mr. SmallsPittsburgh, PA
Sep 20, 2021123 PleasantMorgantown, WV
Sep 21, 2021The BishopBloomington, IN
Sep 22, 2021PortalLouisville, KY
Sep 23, 2021PYGMALLIONUrbana, IL
Sep 24, 2021X-Ray ArcadeMilwaukee, WI
Sep 25, 2021The TreasuryMinneapolis, MN