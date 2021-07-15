Retirement Party and Dogleg have announced American co-headlining tour dates for this fall. Retirement Party will also be touring with Diet Cig this October and last released Runaway Dog in 2020. Dogleg will also be touring with Free Throw this fall and last released Melee in 2020. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 16, 2021
|Hoosier Dome
|Indianapolis, IN
|Sep 17, 2021
|Ace Of Cups
|Columbus, OH
|Sep 18, 2021
|Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Sep 20, 2021
|123 Pleasant
|Morgantown, WV
|Sep 21, 2021
|The Bishop
|Bloomington, IN
|Sep 22, 2021
|Portal
|Louisville, KY
|Sep 23, 2021
|PYGMALLION
|Urbana, IL
|Sep 24, 2021
|X-Ray Arcade
|Milwaukee, WI
|Sep 25, 2021
|The Treasury
|Minneapolis, MN