Lagwagon announce 2021 'Double Plaidinum' and 'Blaze' tour dates

Lagwagon announce 2021 'Double Plaidinum' and 'Blaze' tour dates
by Tours

Lagwagon have announced American and Canadian tour dates for this November and December. They will be playing Double Plaidinum and Blaze in full on alternating nights. Red City Radio will be playing support on all dates. Lagwagon will also be touring Europe in 2022. Lagwagon released Railer in 2019. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 03Bottom of The HillSan Francisco, CA (playing Double Plaidinum)
Nov 04Bottom of The HillSan Francisco, CA (playing Blaze)
Nov 06Punk in The ParkSilverado, CA (playing Double Plaidinum)
Nov 10Holy DiverSacramento, CA (playing Blaze)
Nov 11Star TheaterPortland, OR (playing Double Plaidinum)
Nov 12ImperialVancouver, BC (playing Blaze)
Nov 13ImperialVancouver, BC (playing Double Plaidinum)
Nov 14NeumosSeattle, WA (playing Blaze)
Nov 16Marquis TheaterDenver, CO (playing Double Plaidinum)
Nov 17Marquis TheaterDenver, CO (playing Blaze)
Nov 19Brooklyn BowlLas Vegas, NV (playing Double Plaidinum)
Nov 21Rebel LoungePhoenix, AZ (playing Double Plaidinum)
Nov 23Observatory North ParkSan Diego, CA (playing Blaze)
Nov 24Observatory North ParkSan Diego, CA (playing Double Plaidinum)
Nov 26The ObservatorySanta Ana, CA (playing Blaze)
Nov 27The ObservatorySanta Ana, CA (playing Double Plaidinum)
Nov 30ParishAustin, TX (playing Blaze)
Dec 01Gas Monkey LiveDallas, TX (playing Double Plaidinum)
Dec 03Cobra LoungeChicago, IL (playing Blaze)
Dec 04Cobra LoungeChicago, IL (playing Double Plaidinum)
Dec 05The Loving TouchFerndale, MI (playing Blaze)
Dec 07Grog ShopCleveland, OH (playing Double Plaidinum)
Dec 08Rec RoomBuffalo, NY (playing Blaze)
Dec 10BridgeworksHamilton, ON (playing Double Plaidinum)
Dec 11Velvet UndergroundToronto, ON (playing Blaze)
Dec 12Velvet UndergroundToronto, ON (playing Double Plaidinum)
Dec 14Club SodaMontreal, QC (playing Blaze)
Dec 15Club SodaMontreal, QC (playing Double Plaidinum)
Dec 17Big Night LiveBoston, MA (playing Blaze)
Dec 18WarsawBrooklyn, NY (playing Double Plaidinum)
Dec 19Irving PlazaNew York, NY (playing Blaze)