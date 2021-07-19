Lagwagon have announced American and Canadian tour dates for this November and December. They will be playing Double Plaidinum and Blaze in full on alternating nights. Red City Radio will be playing support on all dates. Lagwagon will also be touring Europe in 2022. Lagwagon released Railer in 2019. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 03
|Bottom of The Hill
|San Francisco, CA (playing Double Plaidinum)
|Nov 04
|Bottom of The Hill
|San Francisco, CA (playing Blaze)
|Nov 06
|Punk in The Park
|Silverado, CA (playing Double Plaidinum)
|Nov 10
|Holy Diver
|Sacramento, CA (playing Blaze)
|Nov 11
|Star Theater
|Portland, OR (playing Double Plaidinum)
|Nov 12
|Imperial
|Vancouver, BC (playing Blaze)
|Nov 13
|Imperial
|Vancouver, BC (playing Double Plaidinum)
|Nov 14
|Neumos
|Seattle, WA (playing Blaze)
|Nov 16
|Marquis Theater
|Denver, CO (playing Double Plaidinum)
|Nov 17
|Marquis Theater
|Denver, CO (playing Blaze)
|Nov 19
|Brooklyn Bowl
|Las Vegas, NV (playing Double Plaidinum)
|Nov 21
|Rebel Lounge
|Phoenix, AZ (playing Double Plaidinum)
|Nov 23
|Observatory North Park
|San Diego, CA (playing Blaze)
|Nov 24
|Observatory North Park
|San Diego, CA (playing Double Plaidinum)
|Nov 26
|The Observatory
|Santa Ana, CA (playing Blaze)
|Nov 27
|The Observatory
|Santa Ana, CA (playing Double Plaidinum)
|Nov 30
|Parish
|Austin, TX (playing Blaze)
|Dec 01
|Gas Monkey Live
|Dallas, TX (playing Double Plaidinum)
|Dec 03
|Cobra Lounge
|Chicago, IL (playing Blaze)
|Dec 04
|Cobra Lounge
|Chicago, IL (playing Double Plaidinum)
|Dec 05
|The Loving Touch
|Ferndale, MI (playing Blaze)
|Dec 07
|Grog Shop
|Cleveland, OH (playing Double Plaidinum)
|Dec 08
|Rec Room
|Buffalo, NY (playing Blaze)
|Dec 10
|Bridgeworks
|Hamilton, ON (playing Double Plaidinum)
|Dec 11
|Velvet Underground
|Toronto, ON (playing Blaze)
|Dec 12
|Velvet Underground
|Toronto, ON (playing Double Plaidinum)
|Dec 14
|Club Soda
|Montreal, QC (playing Blaze)
|Dec 15
|Club Soda
|Montreal, QC (playing Double Plaidinum)
|Dec 17
|Big Night Live
|Boston, MA (playing Blaze)
|Dec 18
|Warsaw
|Brooklyn, NY (playing Double Plaidinum)
|Dec 19
|Irving Plaza
|New York, NY (playing Blaze)