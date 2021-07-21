D.O.A. have announced tour dates for this fall. The band will be playing Hardcore 81 in full on all dates for its 40th anniversary. D.O.A. released Treason in 2020. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 23
|Blue Grotto
|Kamloops, BC
|Sep 24
|Rockwater Grill
|Golden, BC
|Sep 25
|Firehall Brewery
|Oliver, BC
|Sep 26
|Crannog Ales Brewery
|Sorrento, BC
|Oct 07
|Flying Steam Shovel
|Rossland, BC
|Oct 08
|The Royal
|Nelson, BC
|Oct 09
|Elks Club
|Kimberley, BC
|Oct 14
|Record City
|Vernon, BC
|Oct 15
|Main Street Club
|Chiliwack, BC
|Oct 16
|Princeton Legion
|Princeton, BC
|Oct 28
|Tony V's Garage
|Everett, WA
|Oct 29
|Jazz Bones
|Tacoma, WA
|Oct 30
|Blast Off Vintage
|Salem, OR
|Oct 31
|Emerald of Siam
|Richland, WA
|Nov 19
|Slackwater Brewing
|Penticton, BC
|Nov 20
|Rickshaw Theatre
|Vancouver, BC