D.O.A. announce 'Hardcore 81' tour dates

D.O.A. have announced tour dates for this fall. The band will be playing Hardcore 81 in full on all dates for its 40th anniversary. D.O.A. released Treason in 2020. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 23Blue GrottoKamloops, BC
Sep 24Rockwater GrillGolden, BC
Sep 25Firehall BreweryOliver, BC
Sep 26Crannog Ales BrewerySorrento, BC
Oct 07Flying Steam ShovelRossland, BC
Oct 08The RoyalNelson, BC
Oct 09Elks ClubKimberley, BC
Oct 14Record CityVernon, BC
Oct 15Main Street ClubChiliwack, BC
Oct 16Princeton LegionPrinceton, BC
Oct 28Tony V's GarageEverett, WA
Oct 29Jazz BonesTacoma, WA
Oct 30Blast Off VintageSalem, OR
Oct 31Emerald of SiamRichland, WA
Nov 19Slackwater BrewingPenticton, BC
Nov 20Rickshaw TheatreVancouver, BC