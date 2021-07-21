Microwave/Elder Brother/Taking Meds/Weakened Friends (Midwest-East Coast)

by Pure Noise Tours

Microwave have announced a string of dates with Elder Brother, Taking Meds, Weakened Friends this fall in the Midwest and East Coast. Tickets to this run of dates go on sale this Friday. Microwave released Death Is A Warm Blanket in 2019.

DateVenueLocation
Sat, SEP 25Masquerade (Hell)Atlanta, GA
Mon, SEP 27Woodlands TavernColumbus, OH
Wed, SEP 29Pyramid SchemeGrand Rapids, MI
Fri, OCT 1Cobra LoungeChicago, IL
Sat, OCT 2The Loving TouchFerndale, MI
Sun, OCT 3MahallsLakewood, OH
Mon, OCT 4The Craft House Gastropub ButlerButler, PA
Tue, OCT 5Rec RoomBuffalo, NY
Thu, OCT 7House Of IndependentsAsbury Park, NJ
Fri, OCT 8Knitting Factory BrooklynBrooklyn, NY
Sat, OCT 9Brighton Music HallAllston, MA
Mon, OCT 11OttobarBaltimore, MD
Tue, OCT 12Blind TigerGreensboro, NC
Wed, OCT 13New Brookland TavernWest Columbia, S
Fri, OCT 15Mercy LoungeNashville, TN