Microwave have announced a string of dates with Elder Brother, Taking Meds, Weakened Friends this fall in the Midwest and East Coast. Tickets to this run of dates go on sale this Friday. Microwave released Death Is A Warm Blanket in 2019.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Sat, SEP 25
|Masquerade (Hell)
|Atlanta, GA
|Mon, SEP 27
|Woodlands Tavern
|Columbus, OH
|Wed, SEP 29
|Pyramid Scheme
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Fri, OCT 1
|Cobra Lounge
|Chicago, IL
|Sat, OCT 2
|The Loving Touch
|Ferndale, MI
|Sun, OCT 3
|Mahalls
|Lakewood, OH
|Mon, OCT 4
|The Craft House Gastropub Butler
|Butler, PA
|Tue, OCT 5
|Rec Room
|Buffalo, NY
|Thu, OCT 7
|House Of Independents
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Fri, OCT 8
|Knitting Factory Brooklyn
|Brooklyn, NY
|Sat, OCT 9
|Brighton Music Hall
|Allston, MA
|Mon, OCT 11
|Ottobar
|Baltimore, MD
|Tue, OCT 12
|Blind Tiger
|Greensboro, NC
|Wed, OCT 13
|New Brookland Tavern
|West Columbia, S
|Fri, OCT 15
|Mercy Lounge
|Nashville, TN