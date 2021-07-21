Hawthorne Heights announce album, release video

Hawthorne Heights have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called The Rain Just Follows Me and will be out September 10 via Pure Noise Records with vinyl coming out in October. The band have released a music video for their new song "Constant Dread" that features Brendan Murphy of Counterparts. The band will be touring the US this fall supporting Bayside. Hawthorne Heights released Bad Frequencies in 2018. Check out the video and tracklist below.