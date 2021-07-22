Fort Collins, CO's Dirty Shrines just released their first single. The track is called "Every Mile" and features members of Elway and Chumped. The band will be releasing their debut LP, Digital Ego on September 17th though Black Numbers. See below to check out the first single.
