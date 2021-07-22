Teenage Bottlerocket is hitting the road with Broadway Calls this fall. Teenage Bottlerocket will be touring to promote the release of Sick Sesh!.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|10/12
|Saint Paul, MN
|Turf Club
|10/13
|Green Bay, WI
|Lyric Room
|10/14
|Milwaukee, WI
|The Cooperage
|10/15
|Bloomington, IL
|Nightshop
|10/16
|St. Louis, MO
|Off Broadway
|10/17
|Columbus, OH
|Ace Of Cups
|10/18
|Pittsburgh, PA
|The Crafthouse
|10/19
|Harrisburg, PA
|HMAC
|10/20
|Baltimore, MD
|Ottobar
|10/21
|Philadelphia, PA
|Johnny Brenda's
|10/22
|Brooklyn, NY
|The Brooklyn Monarch
|10/23
|Cambridge, MA
|Sonia