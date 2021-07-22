Teenage Bottlerocket/ Broadway Calls (Midwest and Northeast)

Teenage Bottlerocket/ Broadway Calls (Midwest and Northeast)
Teenage Bottlerocket is hitting the road with Broadway Calls this fall. Teenage Bottlerocket will be touring to promote the release of Sick Sesh!.

DateLocationVenue
10/12Saint Paul, MNTurf Club
10/13Green Bay, WILyric Room
10/14Milwaukee, WIThe Cooperage
10/15Bloomington, ILNightshop
10/16St. Louis, MOOff Broadway
10/17Columbus, OHAce Of Cups
10/18Pittsburgh, PAThe Crafthouse
10/19Harrisburg, PAHMAC
10/20Baltimore, MDOttobar
10/21Philadelphia, PAJohnny Brenda's
10/22Brooklyn, NYThe Brooklyn Monarch
10/23Cambridge, MASonia