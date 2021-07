5 hours ago by Em Moore

Illuminati Hotties have released a lyric video for their new song "u v v p". The song features Buck Meek of Big Thief and is off their upcoming album Let Me Do One More out October 1 via Snack Shack Tracks/Hopeless Records. The video was done by Mike Barwin. Illuminati Hotties released FREE I​.​H: This Is Not The One You’ve Been Waiting For in 2020. Check out the video below.