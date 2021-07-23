BrooklynVegan is streaming a new track by Italian emo punk band I Like Allie. The single is called "Rare Instances of Independent Thinking" and it features vocals from Laura Stevenson. The single is the title track of the band's upcoming first full length album. Rare Instances of Independent Thinking will be out on October 8th through Paper and Plastick (US), Engineer Records (UK), No Reason Records (Europe), and General Soreness Records (Italy). See below to check out the track or click here for more information on the release.