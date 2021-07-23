Descendents have announced an European tour next summer. Select dates will be with Useless ID and select dates with Make War. See below to view the dates. The band released 9th and Walnut today.
|Date
|Location
|Details
|12 June
|UK, Donington Park
|-
|30 July
|AT, Linz
|-
|31 July
|DE, Wurzburg
|W/ Useless ID
|2 August
|DE, Berlin
|W/ Make War
|3 August
|DE, Hannover
|W/Make War
|5 August
|BE, Duffel
|-
|6 August
|DE, Dortmund
|W/ Useless ID
|8 August
|SI, Tolmin
|-
|9 August
|DE, Munich
|W/ Useless ID