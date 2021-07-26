Youth Of Today added to Punk Rock Bowling, Gorilla Biscuits out

Punk Rock Bowling is September 24-26 in Las Vegas. Gorilla Biscuits were expected to play the Saturday installment. Howeve,r the band will no longer be appearing, with Youth of Today taking their spot. PRB stated: "Well, today we have some bad news and great news : Due to an irresolvable situation, Gorilla Biscuits has just informed us they will no longer be playing PRB.The good news is, Youth of Today have stepped up and will be performing "Break Down The Walls" and "Can't Close My Eyes" featuring Craig Setari, Ray Cappo, Porcell & Sammy!"