Sheer Mag have announced American tour dates for this fall. Soul Glo will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale July 29. Sheer Mag released A Distant Call in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 19
|The Camel
|Richmond, VA
|Oct 20
|Local 506
|Chapel Hill, NC
|Oct 22
|Intuition Ale Works
|Jacksonville, FL
|Oct 23
|Will's Pub
|Orlando, FL
|Oct 24
|Gramps
|Miami, FL
|Oct 25-29
|SS Neverender 2021
|Miami, FL
|Oct 30
|Fest
|Gainseville, FL
|Oct 31
|The Earl
|Atlanta, GA
|Nov 01
|The Grey Eagle
|Asheville, NC
|Nov 02
|Ottobar
|Baltimore, MD