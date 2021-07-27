Sheer Mag announce tour dates (US)

Sheer Mag have announced American tour dates for this fall. Soul Glo will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale July 29. Sheer Mag released A Distant Call in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 19The CamelRichmond, VA
Oct 20Local 506Chapel Hill, NC
Oct 22Intuition Ale WorksJacksonville, FL
Oct 23Will's PubOrlando, FL
Oct 24GrampsMiami, FL
Oct 25-29SS Neverender 2021Miami, FL
Oct 30FestGainseville, FL
Oct 31The EarlAtlanta, GA
Nov 01The Grey EagleAsheville, NC
Nov 02OttobarBaltimore, MD