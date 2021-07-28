Turnstile release “Blackout” video

Turnstile
Turnstile have released a video for their new song "Blackout". The video was animated by Alexis Jamet and Logan Triplett. The song is off their upcoming album Glow On due out August 27 via Roadrunner Records. The band also announced that they will be part of the Grey Day Tour along with $uicideboy$, Slowthai, Chief Keef, Yung Gravy, Night Lovell, Ramirez, Germ, Shakewell, and Chetta. Turnstile released their EP Turnstile Love Connection in 2021. Check out the video and new dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 25KnotfestIndianola, IA
Sep 26Furnace FestBirmingham, AL
Sep 29Sloss FurnacesBirmingham, AL (w/$uicideboy$, Shakewell, Germ)
Oct 01Ameris Bank AmphitheatreAlpharetta, GA (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
Oct 02Mardi Gras WorldNew Orleans, LA (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
Oct 03Daily's Place AmphitheaterJacksonville, FL (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
Oct 05Virginia Credit Union Live!Richmond, VA (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
Oct 07Pier 17New York, NY (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
Oct 08Hartford Healthcare AmphitheaterBridgeport, CT (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
Oct 09The Palladium OutdoorsWorcester, MA (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
Oct 10The FillmorePhiladelphia, PA (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
Oct 12Stage AE OutdoorsPittsburgh, PA (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
Oct 13Express Live! OutdoorsColumbus, OH (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
Oct 15The Andrew J Brady Icon Music CenterCincinnati, OH (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
Oct 16Masonic Temple TheatreDetroit, MI (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
Oct 17The ArmoryMinneapolis, MN (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
Oct 19The Factory at The DistrictSt. Louis, MO (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
Oct 20Azura AmphitheaterBonner Springs, KS (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
Oct 22TCU Amphitheater at White River State ParkIndianapolis, IN (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
Oct 23Byline Bank Aragon BallroomChicago, IL (w/$uicideboy$, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
Oct 24The Rave/Eagles ClubMilwaukee, WI (w/$uicideboy$, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
Oct 26The CriterionOklahoma City, OK (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
Oct 29The Lawn at White Oak Music HallHouston, TX (w/$uicideboy$, Slowthai, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
Oct 31Red Rocks AmphitheatreMorrison, CO (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Slowthai, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
Nov 02Veterans Memorial ColiseumPortland, OR (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Slowthai, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
Nov 03WAMU TheaterSeattle, WA (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Slowthai, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
Noc 05Gallagher Square at Petco ParkSan Diego, CA (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Slowthai, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
Nov 06Shrine OutdorrsLos Angeles, CA (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Slowthai, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
Nov 10Rawhide Events CenterChandler, AZ (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Slowthai, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
Nov 12Heart Health ParkSacramento, CA (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Slowthai, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
Nov 14The Midway OutdoorsSan Francisco, CA (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Slowthai, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
Nov 16Ford Idaho Event CenterNampa, ID (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Slowthai, Night Lovell,Yung Gravy, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)