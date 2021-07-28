Turnstile release “Blackout” video

by Em Moore
Turnstile have released a video for their new song "Blackout". The video was animated by Alexis Jamet and Logan Triplett. The song is off their upcoming album Glow On due out August 27 via Roadrunner Records. The band also announced that they will be part of the Grey Day Tour along with $uicideboy$, Slowthai, Chief Keef, Yung Gravy, Night Lovell, Ramirez, Germ, Shakewell, and Chetta. Turnstile released their EP Turnstile Love Connection in 2021. Check out the video and new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 25
|Knotfest
|Indianola, IA
|Sep 26
|Furnace Fest
|Birmingham, AL
|Sep 29
|Sloss Furnaces
|Birmingham, AL (w/$uicideboy$, Shakewell, Germ)
|Oct 01
|Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
|Alpharetta, GA (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
|Oct 02
|Mardi Gras World
|New Orleans, LA (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
|Oct 03
|Daily's Place Amphitheater
|Jacksonville, FL (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
|Oct 05
|Virginia Credit Union Live!
|Richmond, VA (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
|Oct 07
|Pier 17
|New York, NY (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
|Oct 08
|Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
|Bridgeport, CT (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
|Oct 09
|The Palladium Outdoors
|Worcester, MA (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
|Oct 10
|The Fillmore
|Philadelphia, PA (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
|Oct 12
|Stage AE Outdoors
|Pittsburgh, PA (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
|Oct 13
|Express Live! Outdoors
|Columbus, OH (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
|Oct 15
|The Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center
|Cincinnati, OH (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
|Oct 16
|Masonic Temple Theatre
|Detroit, MI (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
|Oct 17
|The Armory
|Minneapolis, MN (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
|Oct 19
|The Factory at The District
|St. Louis, MO (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
|Oct 20
|Azura Amphitheater
|Bonner Springs, KS (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
|Oct 22
|TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
|Indianapolis, IN (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
|Oct 23
|Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
|Chicago, IL (w/$uicideboy$, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
|Oct 24
|The Rave/Eagles Club
|Milwaukee, WI (w/$uicideboy$, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
|Oct 26
|The Criterion
|Oklahoma City, OK (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
|Oct 29
|The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
|Houston, TX (w/$uicideboy$, Slowthai, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
|Oct 31
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|Morrison, CO (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Slowthai, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
|Nov 02
|Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|Portland, OR (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Slowthai, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
|Nov 03
|WAMU Theater
|Seattle, WA (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Slowthai, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
|Noc 05
|Gallagher Square at Petco Park
|San Diego, CA (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Slowthai, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
|Nov 06
|Shrine Outdorrs
|Los Angeles, CA (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Slowthai, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
|Nov 10
|Rawhide Events Center
|Chandler, AZ (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Slowthai, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
|Nov 12
|Heart Health Park
|Sacramento, CA (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Slowthai, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
|Nov 14
|The Midway Outdoors
|San Francisco, CA (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Slowthai, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)
|Nov 16
|Ford Idaho Event Center
|Nampa, ID (w/$uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Slowthai, Night Lovell,Yung Gravy, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta)