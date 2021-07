4 hours ago by John Gentile

Brad Logan of F-Minus, Leftover Crack, and The Adolescents was recently on Jughead's Basement, the podcast helmed by John Pierson, formerly of Screeching Weasel. On the episode, they talked about Brad's early years, Pierson's work with puppets, and Architects of Self-Destruction: The Oral History of Leftover Crack. You can check out the episode below. You can check out all of the podcast episodes right here.