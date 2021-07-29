Glass Beach announce 2021 tour dates

Glass Beach
Glass Beach have announced American tour dates for this fall. Proper. and Home is Where will be joining them on select dates. Glass Beach released the first glass beach album in 2019. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 07The RoxyLos Angeles, CA
Nov 13Trunk SpacePhoenix, AZ (w/Proper.)
Nov 15Cactus HouseOdessa, TX (w/Proper.)
Nov 16RuinsDallas, TX (w/Proper.)
Nov 17MohawkAustin, TX (w/Proper.)
Nov 19ArchetypeJacksosnville, FL (w/Proper., Home is Where)
Nov 20PurgatoryAtlanta, GA (w/Proper., Home is Where)
Nov 21Pie ShopWashington, DC (w/Proper., Home is Where)
Nov 23PhilaMOCAPhiladelphia, PA (w/Proper., Home is Where)
Nov 24Zone One at ElsewhereBrooklyn, NY (w/Proper., Home is Where)
Nov 26Big Room BarColumbus, OH (w/Proper., Home is Where)
Nov 27SanctuaryDetroit, MI (w/Home is Where)
Nov 28SubterraneanChicago, IL (w/Home is Where)
Nov 297th Street EntryMinneapolis, MN (w/Home is Where)
Dec 01SCMCDenver, CO (w/Home is Where)