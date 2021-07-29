Glass Beach have announced American tour dates for this fall. Proper. and Home is Where will be joining them on select dates. Glass Beach released the first glass beach album in 2019. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 07
|The Roxy
|Los Angeles, CA
|Nov 13
|Trunk Space
|Phoenix, AZ (w/Proper.)
|Nov 15
|Cactus House
|Odessa, TX (w/Proper.)
|Nov 16
|Ruins
|Dallas, TX (w/Proper.)
|Nov 17
|Mohawk
|Austin, TX (w/Proper.)
|Nov 19
|Archetype
|Jacksosnville, FL (w/Proper., Home is Where)
|Nov 20
|Purgatory
|Atlanta, GA (w/Proper., Home is Where)
|Nov 21
|Pie Shop
|Washington, DC (w/Proper., Home is Where)
|Nov 23
|PhilaMOCA
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Proper., Home is Where)
|Nov 24
|Zone One at Elsewhere
|Brooklyn, NY (w/Proper., Home is Where)
|Nov 26
|Big Room Bar
|Columbus, OH (w/Proper., Home is Where)
|Nov 27
|Sanctuary
|Detroit, MI (w/Home is Where)
|Nov 28
|Subterranean
|Chicago, IL (w/Home is Where)
|Nov 29
|7th Street Entry
|Minneapolis, MN (w/Home is Where)
|Dec 01
|SCMC
|Denver, CO (w/Home is Where)