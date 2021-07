9 hours ago by Em Moore

Meet Me @ The Altar have released a video for their new song "Brighter Days (Are Before Us)". The video was directed by Sydney Ostrander. The song is off their upcoming EP Model Citizen due out August 13 via Fueled By Ramen Records. They will be touring the US this summer and fall. Meet Me @ The Altar released Bigger Than Me in 2019. Check out the song below.