Italian punks I Like Allie is releasing a music video for the title track of their new album, "Rare Instances of Independent Thinking". The track features back up vocals from Laura Stevenson. The video features various footage from the band's travels. See below to check out the video.

The new record will be out on October 8th through Paper and Plastick (US), Engineer Records (UK), No Reason Records (Europe), and General Soreness Records (Italy).