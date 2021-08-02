Episode #552 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Hallie, Em, Sam, and John talk about the continuing saga of the world's most expensive Wu-Tang Clan record, the new Amyl and the Sniffers video, Youth of Today replacing Gorilla Biscuits at Punk Rock Bowling and the upcoming Melvins acousitic album. Songs by Germs, The Gories, Superbloom, and Slipknot are played. Check out the episode below.
