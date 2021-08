16 hours ago by Em Moore

Chubby and The Gang have released a video for their new song "I Hate The Radio". The video was directed by Molly Manning Walker and edited by Lesley Manning. The song is off their upcoming album The Mutt's Nuts due out August 27 via Partisan Records. The band will be touring Ireland and the UK later this year. Chubby and The Gang released Speed Kills in 2020. Check out the video below.