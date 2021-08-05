Charlie Watts to sit out Rolling Stones USA tour

Last night, the The Rolling Stones announced that original member/drummer Charlie watts would not play on the upcoming USA tour. In a statement, the stones said, " “Charlie has had a procedure which was completely successful, but his doctors this week concluded that he now needs proper rest and recuperation. With rehearsals starting in a couple of weeks it’s very disappointing to say the least, but it’s also fair to say no one saw this coming.”

Long time Stonesociate Steve Jordan will fill in on the skins.

Watts also released his own statement: “I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while. After all the fans’ suffering caused by Covid, I really do not want the many RS fans who have been holding tickets for this tour to be disappointed by another postponement or cancellation. I have therefore asked my great friend Steve Jordan to stand in for me.” The band's last album was Blue & Lonesome in 2016.