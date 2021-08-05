LA punks Sad Park just released a music video for "Nothing Ever'. The track will be released through their sophomore album It's All Over on September 24th, 2021 through Lauren Records. The band pulls heavy influences from the likes of Bomb The Music Industry! and Joyce Manor. See below to check out the music video and to view their upcoming show dates.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|8/15
|Santa Ana, CA
|FTG Music Studio
|8/28
|Los Angeles, CA
|Teragram Ballroom with Tijuana Panthers
|11/20
|Pomona, CA
|The Glass House with Together Pangea