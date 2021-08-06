New York based pop punk band Pep Talk just released a new music video for their track "Next To Me". The band features members of The Young Rochelles, Sketchy and Weird Skins. This release will be out on Hey Pizza Records on a super-limited 8-inch square picture disc with two additional tracks, "Trespass" featuring CJ Ramone on guest vocals and "Road To Ruin Medley" (a mash-up cover of the Ramones "I Wanted Everything / I'm Against It / Bad Brain."). The single is available now on the band's Bandcamp page or the label's page. The band will also be releasing their full-length LP, Live, Laugh, Lobotomy in August.